March 21, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Ministry reminds clocks to go forward on Sunday

By Anna Savva00
ΑΛΛΑΓΗ ΘΕΡΙΝΗΣ ΩΡΑΣ 27 ΜΑΡΤΙΟΥ 2022

Summertime starts at 3am on Sunday, and all clocks and watches must be moved one hour forward, the energy ministry said on Monday.

It said that a relevant decree was published in the official gazette.

Clocks will move back one hour with the start of wintertime on Sunday, October 30, it added.

 

Related Posts

Vasiliko residents protest over plans for asphalt plant

Anna Savva

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Ongoing bus strike leads to congestion in Nicosia

Constantinos Tsindas

Arrest after child pornography found on devices

Iole Damaskinos

Driver arrested five times over the limit

Iole Damaskinos

Coronavirus: Test-to-stay protocol for kindergartens starts Monday

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign