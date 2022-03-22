March 22, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Infocredit Group makes personal data announcement

By Press Release02
icg logo (2)

Infocredit Group would like to inform any interested party that, within the context of its activities and obligations to its partners, the company process of personal data, is accessible and retrieved from the Registrar of Companies and Official Receiver.

This update comes under the provisions of a.14 of EU Regulation 2016/679 of the European Parliament and the Council of April 27, 2016 on the protection of individuals, with regards to the processing of personal data and freedom of movement.

Further information can be retrieved from the company’s Privacy Notice, posted at the following link : https://www.infocreditgroup.com/privacy-notice

To exercise any of your rights under the provisions of the GDPR, please visit the ‘access your data’ field on the company website at: https://www.infocreditgroup.com/access-your-data.

For 50 years, Infocredit Group has led the way in providing business intelligence and innovative solutions.

Specialising in Credit Risk Management, Regulatory Compliance, Corporate Governance, Debt Recovery, Call Center Services, Consulting and Professional Training, Infocredit Group helps organisations improve their decision-making and performance via tools and services that enhance transparency and trust in day-to-day business decisions.

For further clarifications, please feel free to contact us directly at: 22398000 or via email at: [email protected]

Related Posts

RCB agrees sale of €556m performing loan portfolio with Hellenic

Press Release

‘Day after’ for Cyprus trade, investments the focus of PwC-backed summit

Press Release

Joint Unilever Tseriotis Cyprus, Alphamega drive to protect forests

Press Release

Limassol Del Mar offers luxury suites for short-term rental

Press Release

Alphamega e-shop: one year and 25,000 new clients later

Press Release

New ‘Rhapsody of the Seas’ brochure from Let’s Go Tours

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign