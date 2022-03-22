March 22, 2022

Latin, soul and retro sounds in Nicosia

havana noche

Every weekend brings with it live music performances and this one is no different, starting from Thursday night. A quaint Nicosia venue aims to deliver weekly live music as it invites music lovers to enjoy some of the island’s established and emerging artists. Kickstarting the weekend’s performances at Sarah’s Jazz Club is a five-piece band that will bring a Latin flair to the jazz bar.

Havana Noche, featuring Constandinos Paouros, Michalis Michael, Alex Edward Rodriguez, Costas Challoumas and Alejandro Gonzalez, will perform some pulsing Latin rhythms on Thursday. Their lively set features Cuban sounds that come to life through timbales, percussion trumpets and conga instruments. As with all concerts at Sarah’s Jazz Club, doors open at 8.30pm for some light snacks and cocktails and the music begins at 9.30pm.

Another group of musicians will take the stage at Sarah’s on Friday, performing soulful, funky music with original compositions. The four-piece band Nabuma (Nicole Ardanitou, Alexis Kasinos, Andreas Matheou and Chris Grecian) came together back in 2018 and this week they are heading into old Nicosia for an evening of soul and R&B.

Then on Saturday Erika Soteri and her band will perform retro music with a modern flair. Joining the singer on stage will be Andreas Epaminonda, Pavlos Daniel Loucaides, Max Daniels and Kris Grecian to fill Sarah’s Jazz Club with soul, jazz, funk and R&B.

 

Havana Noche

5-piece band plays Cuban sounds. March 24. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. Music at 9.30pm. €10. Tel: 95-147711

Nabuma

Soul and R&B live music. March 25. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. Music at 9.30pm. €10. Tel: 95-147711

Erika Soteri

Live music with singer and 4 musicians. March 26. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. Music at 9.30pm. €10. Tel: 95-147711

 

