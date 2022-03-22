March 22, 2022

Man jailed for eight years for human trafficking

By Anna Savva00
A defendant has been jailed for eight years after being found guilty of human trafficking and sexual exploitation of a woman in what the law office of the republic said on Tuesday was one of the biggest sentences for such offences handed down since 2014.

In a written statement, the law office said that Limassol criminal court had sentenced the defendant to eight years in prison for sexual exploitation of an adult woman, four years for money laundering and two years for living off illegal earnings. The jail terms will run concurrently.

“This is one of the biggest sentences handed down since 2014 for such offences, with the court noting that in its decision, the defendant had taken advantage of the vulnerable position of the complainant and her need for money, in order to exploit her,” the law office said.

Taking into consideration the gravity of the criminal behaviour of the defendant and the need for deterrents, given the fact that human trafficking offences have taken on serious dimensions in Cyprus, the court handed down lengthy jail terms as the only fitting sentence, it added.

Human trafficking is a repulsive form of human rights violation that undermines human dignity, the court had added, noting that it has taken on large dimensions internationally and was considered one of the most serious offences carried out by organised crime.

This was not coincidental, given the huge profits it generates, it added.

The hearing was held behind closed doors with counsel for the republic Marina Masoura appearing on behalf of the attorney general.

The case is understood to concern a 52-year-old defendant who had brought the woman to Cyprus on the promise that he would find her a job, but instead forced her into prostitution and took a cut.

The man was arrested in late 2020 following a member of the public contacted the office combatting human trafficking.

