March 22, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Striking Nicosia, Larnaca bus employees postpone march, in talks with unions

By Iole Damaskinos01
Employees of the Nicosia and Larnaca bus companies who have been on strike since Friday, have postponed their planned march to the Ministries of Transport and Labour.

The postponement came as employees have convened in order to be informed of the results of yesterday’s meeting of the unions with the labour minister.

The meeting is in progress, and pending its outcome, the employees will decide if and how they will continue their mobilisation.

Workers’ representatives told CNA on Monday that there are many important problems, including issues of safety, health, legislation, long hours, lack of adequate breaks and infrastructure. These problems, they said, have existed since 2020 and while promises have been made again, employees do not believe issues will be resolved without pressing the point.

Cyprus Public Transport (CPT), in a statement on Monday, apologised to the public for the disturbance caused by the “unannounced strike” of bus drivers in Nicosia and Larnaca.

In its statement CPT said that on Saturday, after a meeting with the workers’ unions, the Ministry of Labour and the Ministry of Transport had reached a joint agreement, for the unions to end the strike and for the company to withdraw the termination notices, in order to renegotiate.

Despite CPT’s withdrawal of the termination of employees, and acceptance of the invitation of the ministries to meet for discussion, disgruntled employees and unions had initially refused to back down.

 

