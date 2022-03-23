March 23, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Football Sport

Chelsea allowed to sell tickets again

By Reuters News Service01
chels web
Under the changed licence, proceeds from ticket sales will go directly to the Premier League and then be distributed to the relevant party

The British government has amended Chelsea’s special licence to allow supporters to access tickets to away games, cup games and women’s fixtures, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said on Wednesday.

Chelsea will not receive any revenue from the ticket sales, the statement added, with all proceeds going to relevant competition organisers.

“Since Roman Abramovich was added to the UK’s sanctions list for his links to (Russian president) Vladimir Putin we have worked extensively to ensure the club can continue to play football while ensuring the sanctions regime continues to be enforced,” sports minister Nigel Huddleston said.

“I would like to thank fans for their patience while we have engaged with the football authorities to make this possible.”

Related Posts

Nadal out for up to six weeks with stress fracture in rib

Reuters News Service

UK and Ireland submit bid to host Euro 2028

Reuters News Service

‘I am spent’: World No.1 Barty in shock retirement

Reuters News Service

Punjab Lions showcase Cyprus cricket in Europe

CM Guest Columnist

Manchester City top Deloitte Money League for first time

Reuters News Service

FA to work with Liverpool, City to help fans travel for Cup semis

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign