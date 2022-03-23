March 23, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Podcast

Daily News Briefing

By Staff Reporter00
cb march 23

In today’s episode, nine young Somali migrants camped outside the Hope for Children shelter in old Nicosia say they will not leave until their situation is resolved.

The boys have been in the Pournara reception centre for between five and seven months.

Elsewhere, the Cabinet on Tuesday approved the administration of a Covid booster jab to children aged 12 and over and the rollout of a fourth vaccine to those aged 70 and over and the immunocompromised.

In other news, cannabis use in Cyprus in 2021 increased, whereas cocaine use decreased, the annual report presented by the Cyprus National Addictions Authority showed.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

Related Posts

Forum looks at role of Limassol in blue economy

Eleni Philippou

Roads closed in Troodos because of snow

Anna Savva

Two arrested for buying goods using stolen cheques

Anna Savva

Coronavirus: Police issue 10 fines for violations of Covid-19 measures

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Changes coming for waste and plastics

CM Guest Columnist

Agrotourism product must continue improving, official says

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign