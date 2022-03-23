March 23, 2022

Fire services rescue injured man at Pissouri beach

A 60-year-old man from Scotland who broke his leg on a rocky beach near the village of Pissouri in the Limassol district was rescued by the fire service on Tuesday.

The service received a call for help at 4.36pm, after which a fire truck and a rescue team were dispatched to the location.

The man had to be immobilised and transported to safe ground on a stretcher for 500 metres. He was then taken by ambulance to the Limassol general hospital, where he is currently being treated for his injury.

Rescue teams from the fire service on Tuesday also responded to a total of 29 calls for help, 19 fire alerts and one fake call.

