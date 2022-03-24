March 24, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Entertainment What's On

Organ concert coming up in Limassol

By Eleni Philippou
tatiana organist smallerweb

The Tatiana Stupak School of Music is presenting another organ concert at St Catherine’s Church on Limassol’s sea front on March 30 with Stupak on the organ accompanied by violinist Olivera Rialas, vocalist Natalia Kriventsova and a special guest Dusan Stojanovich.

Stojanovich is the principal cellist in the Symphony Orchestra of Radio-Television, Serbia and will fly from Belgrade for this concert. Part of the evening’s repertoire is music by Bach, specifically a Gigue, Sarabanda and Arioso, as well as Vivaldi’s Cello Sonata No.5 – movements 1 & 2.

Accompanying the four musicians on stage will also be some students of the music school will play solo organ. Natalia Kriventsova will sing songs by Handel, Bononcini and Beethoven while the school choir will sing the English version of Beethoven’s Ode to Joy, from his 9th Symphony.

While in Limassol, Stojanovich will rehearse with Stupak and Rialas for two concerts which they will give in Belgrade on April 21 and 23 at the Historical Museum of Serbia and at the Guanerius Arts Centre respectively.

 

Organ Concert

With Tatiana Stupak, Olivera Rialas, Natalia Kriventsova and Dusan Stojanovich. March 30. St Catherine’s Church, Limassol. 8pm. €10. Tel: 99-140240

 

