March 24, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Company News

World-renown neuroscientist to give public lecture at EUC

By Press Release01
Neuroscientist Semir Zeki, Professor at University College London and Fellow of the Royal Society, will present a public lecture at European University Cyprus (EUC) on March 31.

The internationally-acclaimed academic will be in Cyprus this month as part of an advanced course of the Marie-Slodowska Curie i-conn Research Network, in which EUC and the AAI Scientific Cultural Services (AAISCS) research organisation are also participating.

Professor Zeki studies the visual brain of primates and, more recently, neural correlations of emotional states, such as the experience of love, desire and beauty, as created by sensory inputs in the field of neuro-aesthetics.

To mark his visit, European University Cyprus and AAISCS are co-organising a public lecture in English to be given by Zeki on ‘The Neurobiology of Beauty’, at EUC’s Cultural Centre, on Thursday, March 31, at 6.30pm.

Register to attend the lecture, by visiting: https://event.webinarjam.com/register/283/k34v8b3n

