Cyprus must find place in renewed peace architecture

Cyprus must find its place in a renewed architecture for the protection of the security and values of Europe, President Anastasiades said in a post on Twitter during the first part of the European Council.
Anastasiades also underlined that Cyprus can contribute to the EU’s energy independence through the creation of energy corridors for the export of natural gas and cleaner energy to EU markets.
He also mentioned that it will be his privilege to be one of the leaders to address US President Joe Biden, noting that Biden is “an old friend.”
Pointing out that the discussion during the European Council will focus on the war in Ukraine which was provoked by Russia, Anastasiades said that “the silver lining to these tragic events is that the western world, the EU included, has been and remains more united than ever before in its response.”
“It is my privilege to be one of the Leaders to address @POTUS President Biden, who is also an old friend,” Anastasiades wrote.
“Measures decided in response to Russian assault are aimed to apply pressure in order to end the war in Ukraine and the subsequent loss of life, destruction & displacement,” he noted.
At the first session of #EUCO, also in the attendance of @POTUS. Discussion on the war in Ukraine provoked by Russia. The silver lining to these tragic events is that the western world, the EU included, has been and remains more united than ever before in its response. pic.twitter.com/bCcZAlCk9Q
— Nicos Anastasiades (@AnastasiadesCY) March 24, 2022
“While we hope for restoration of peace in Europe, a renewed architecture will be required to protect our security & values,” Anastasiades noted, adding that Cyprus must find its place in this architecture, wherein the system set up by the Helsinki Final Act is central and a rules-based order is respected by all.”
“Cyprus can make a significant contribution in EU energy independence” Anastasiades stressed, explaining that “in the context of existing cooperation of EastMed countries, we could see the creation of energy corridors for the export of natural gas & cleaner energy to EU markets, through appropriate infrastructure.”
While we hope for restoration of peace in Europe, a renewed architecture will be required to protect our security & values. Cyprus must find its place in this architecture, wherein the system set up by the Helsinki Final Act is central and a rules-based order is respected by all.
— Nicos Anastasiades (@AnastasiadesCY) March 24, 2022