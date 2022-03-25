March 25, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man caught speeding at nearly twice the limit

By Staff Reporter00

A 25-year-old man caught speeding at nearly twice the legal limit on Friday is due in court on Monday, police said.

The man was stopped at around 9.25 am on Friday on the Ayia Napa to Larnaca Airport motorway. He was doing 192 km per hour. The speed limit is 100km per hour.

He was arrested, charged in writing, and released with his case set to go to Larnaca district court on Monday, police added.

