March 25, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Morphou roads open only to four-wheel drives due to snowfall

By Staff Reporter019
troodos snow police

Police warned drivers on Friday that due to slight snowfall, certain roads in Morphou were open only for four-wheel drive cars and those equipped with snow chains.

The roads that were partially open concern Pedoulas-Prodromos, Pedoulas-Pinewood-Kakopetria, Prodromos-Lemithou, Kakopetria-karvouna and Pedoulas-Moutoullas.

Drivers were asked to be careful and to be informed of the road conditions prior to their movements.

