March 25, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Woman arrested on suspicion of using stolen cheque

By Staff Reporter00
A 45-year-old woman is under arrest on suspicion of paying for her shopping with a stolen cheque, police said on Friday.

They said a supermarket owner had filed a complaint that on March 23 an unknown woman had gone to the outlet in the Limassol district, handed over a cheque of €300 for goods worth €112, taking the rest of the money in cash.

It later emerged that the cheque was issued by a bank that no longer exists and that the cheque had been reported stolen since 2017 when two cheque books were taken during the burglary of a butcher’s shop in Limassol.

Officers from Episkopi police station are investigating.

Moreover, Limassol police have arrested two women aged 18 and 22 on suspicion of stealing jewellery, cash, and a mobile phone, all with a total value of €1,120 from a Limassol home.

And an 18-year-old man is in custody as Limassol police investigate a case of conspiracy to commit an offence, illegal entry, and theft.

He was arrested after a garage owner early on Friday said he had received a notification on his phone from the CCTV installed at his garage of suspicious movement here. Police sped to the scene and arrested the youth.

