March 26, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Energy Minister to help promote Cyprus in Egypt

By Kyriacos Nicolaou0166
Energy Minister Natasa Pilidou will meet with her Egyptian counterparts in Cairo on Sunday and Monday, a ministry statement announced on Saturday.

According to the statement, Pilidou is leading a business delegation on their visit to Egypt for participation in a forum, with the main objective being the promotion of Cyprus as a business and professional services centre.

The forum is being held by the Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry in collaboration with the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), with the support of the Cyprus-Egypt Business Association.

On Sunday, Pilidou will meet with the Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy of Egypt, Mohamed Saker El Markabi, followed by a meeting with the members of the East Mediterranean Gas Forum (EMGF) later that day.

On Monday, the Cypriot minister will have a meeting with the Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla on Monday, followed by an address at the Cyprus-Egypt business forum, where the potential for future business collaborations between the two countries will be explored.

Finally, later on during the day, Pilidou will meet with the Minister of Industry and Trade of Egypt Nevin Gamea.

