March 27, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Americas World

Quake of magnitude 5.8 strikes Ecuador coast, damaging buildings Source: Reuters

By Reuters News Service01
earthquake2

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck near the coastal region of Ecuador late on Saturday, damaging buildings and striking down light poles on highways.

The quake was at a depth of 40 km (25 miles), with its epicenter 9 km south-southeast of Esmeraldas, Ecuador, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

Videos and images shared on social media showed partially collapsed buildings and some damage inside a hospital after the temblor. Another video showed the earthquake shaking buildings and a car, driving panic-stricken dogs out into the street.

Reuters has not verified the footage. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Related Posts

Russian forces are firing at Kharkiv’s nuclear research facility – Ukrainian parliament

Reuters News Service

Missiles strike Ukraine’s Lviv as Biden says Putin ‘cannot remain in power’ (Update 1)

Reuters News Service

Biden calls Putin a ‘butcher’, Russian forces take Chernobyl workers’ town (Update 6)

Reuters News Service

Turkey defuses mine after Russia warns of strays from Ukraine ports

Reuters News Service

Lviv mayor reports further strike after rockets hit outskirts of western Ukrainian city (Update 2)

Reuters News Service

Tunisia says it has dismantled 150 militant cells in past 6 months

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign