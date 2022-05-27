May 27, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire near Kormakitis sees people being evacuated from homes

By Nick Theodoulou0371
firepic1
Photo: Turkish Cypriot news agency

People are being evacuated from their homes near Kormakitis due to the ongoing and out of control fire which broke out earlier in the afternoon at Panagra.

Lapithos ‘mayor’ Mustafa Aktuy told local media that the fire broke out at three different points and spread very quickly.

‘Agriculture minister’ Dursun Oyuz announced that two helicopters are expected to arrive from Turkey within the hour while a UN helicopter will also provide assistance.

Oyuz added that the direction of the wind led the fire to spread onto further fronts, endangering a nearby army unit.

Key sections of the Kyrenia-Morphou and Panagra to Vasilia roads have been closed due to the smoke but also to secure ease of access for emergency vehicles.

