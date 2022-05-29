May 29, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Elam backs party leader to stand in presidential election

By Katy Turner00
elam
Christos Christou speaking to the press after the parliamentary elections last year

Leader of the far right Elam, Christos Christou will be the party’s candidate for the 2023 presidential elections, it announced on Sunday.

He was named after a unanimous vote by the central committee of the party that met on Sunday afternoon.

Christou becomes the ninth person to be standing in the election.

Earlier in the day New Wave leader Constantinos Christofides officially announced he would stand as a candidate.

They join Nikos Christodoulides – running as an independent, Disy president Averof Neophytou and former senior diplomat Andreas Mavroyiannis, who is backed by opposition Akel.

Independent candidates are Achilleas Demetriades, Giorgos Colocassides, Marios Eliades and Christodoulos Protopapas.

In May last year Christou led Elam to success in the parliamentary elections, where they came in fourth place with about 6.8% of the vote.

