May 30, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Elam’s Christou to run for president

By Christodoulos Mavroudis01
feature george elam party leader christos christou
Elam party leader Christos Christou

Christos Christou, Elam’s MP and president, has officially announced his candidacy for the 2023 presidential elections after Elam’s central committee unanimously ratified his candidacy on Sunday.

This brings the line-up of candidates for the ’23 elections to nine individuals.

