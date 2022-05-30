May 30, 2022

Large fires near homes in two villages

Large fires broke out on Monday afternoon near the villages of Lympia and Psevdas, in the Nicosia and Larnaca districts.

According to fire service spokesperson Andreas Kettis, the fire in Nicosia broke out at around 2.15pm, burning dry grass and wild vegetation.

Kettis said firefighters are still attempting to completely extinguish the fire, aided by six fire trucks, of which one belongs to the Game Fund and two to the forestry department, that also dispatched two firefighting planes.

Meanwhile, another smaller fire broke out near the village of Kalo Chorio in the Larnaca district. Two fire trucks from the central Larnaca fire station were dispatched to the scene.

The fire also burned two electricity poles.

According to Kettis, some residential properties in the area were affected by the fire, but, so far, no injuries were reported.

 

