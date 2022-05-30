May 30, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Europe Ukraine World

Paris demands probe after French journalist killed in Ukraine

By Reuters News Service00
file photo: russia's invasion of ukraine continues, in sievierodonetsk
FILE PHOTO: A local resident stands next to debris of an open market destroyed by a military strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region, Ukraine April 16, 2022. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko/File Photo

France on Monday called for an investigation after a French journalist was killed in Ukraine when shelling hit the vehicle he was travelling in that was being used for the evacuation of civilians near the city of Sievierodonetsk.

“France demands that a probe be carried out as soon as possible and in transparency on the circumstances of this drama,” Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, who was in Ukraine on Monday, said in a statement.

Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff, 32, the latest journalist killed since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, was on his second reporting trip for French television channel BFM in Ukraine, his employer said.

The governor of Ukraine’s Luhansk region Serhiy Haidai said in a post on the messaging service Telegram that an armoured transport vehicle was hit by shrapnel from a Russian shell, killing the journalist. An attached picture showed a truck that appeared to have been adapted with armour. Read full story

The evacuation effort was suspended after the strike, he said.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Moscow has repeatedly denied that its forces target civilians in Ukraine.

Colonna said on Twitter that she had spoken to the Luhansk governor and had asked President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for an investigation.

Both had assured her of their help and support.

“It is a double crime to target a humanitarian convoy and a journalist,” she said.

President Emmanuel Macron said on Twitter: “Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff was in Ukraine to show the reality of the war. Onboard a humanitarian bus with civilians forced to flee to escape Russian bombs, he was mortally wounded.”

Oleg Nikolenko, a spokesman for the Ukrainian foreign ministry, said on Twitter: “We strongly condemn this killing. The list of Russian crimes against media workers in Ukraine keeps expanding.”

Related Posts

Putin ready to facilitate unfettered grain exports from Ukraine’s ports – Kremlin

Reuters News Service

Russia eyes gas-for-roubles template for foreign Eurobond payments

Reuters News Service

Heavy fighting as Russian troops enter outskirts of Sievierodonetsk

Reuters News Service

Mona Lisa unharmed but smeared in cream in climate protest stunt

Reuters News Service

Kalush Orchestra raises $900,000 for military by auctioning Eurovision trophy

Reuters News Service

UK says Russia suffers devastating losses among lower-ranked officers

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign