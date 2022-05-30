May 30, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Business International Russia

Russia working on new mechanism to service foreign debt

By Reuters News Service01
russia default rouble may

Russia will prepare a settlement mechanism before June payouts that will allow it to service its dollar-denominated foreign debt, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in a TV interview aired on Friday.

Siluanov also said Moscow expects to receive up to an additional 1 trillion roubles ($15.27 billion) in oil and gas revenues this year, funds from which will be channelled to increased social welfare payments.

Related Posts

Germany denies VW China investment guarantees over human rights concerns

Reuters News Service

Serbia’s Vucic says agreed 3-year gas supply contract with Putin

Reuters News Service

Ukrainan defenders hold out in Donbas city under heavy fire (updated)

Reuters News Service

First cruise ship welcomed to Ayia Napa marina (video)

Katy Turner

Fintechs fail to make a dent in Mexico as cash remains king

Reuters News Service

Get your crypto house in order, old guard tells Davos debutantes

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign