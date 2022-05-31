Amdocs Cyprus launches unlimited paid leave plan for employees

Amdocs, a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies globally, has launched a programme of unlimited paid leave, in a move that will allow its Cyprus-based employees to take as much time off work as they want.
The ‘Vacation without Limits’ programme will see restrictions on annual leave removed. Each Cyprus-based Amdocs employee will be able to take an unlimited number of leave days, as part of a flexible, trust-based policy. Amdocs is thought to be one of the first employers on the island to introduce such a policy.
The move comes on the heels of Amdocs becoming one of only five large organisations – and the only large technology/ICT organisation – to make the Cyprus 2022 Best Workplaces™ list.
In featuring Amdocs on the Great Place to Work® list, the leading global authority on workplace culture praised the tech company’s positive, collaborative ethos, and its commitment to diversity and inclusion.
Yiannis Tinis, head of Amdocs in Cyprus, described the introduction of ‘Vacation without Limits’ as a “win-win” for both Amdocs and its Cyprus-based employees.
“Removing limits on leave frees our people up to spend more time with their families, do their errands, enjoy their hobbies and generally achieve a positive work-life balance,” he said. “From the employer’s perspective, we know that giving our team members the opportunity to invest in themselves and their well-being will empower them to deliver their best when they are at work.”
Commenting on Amdocs making the Cyprus’ 2022 Best Workplaces™ list, Tinis added: “To be recognised as one of the leading workplaces on the island is an honour, and demonstrates that our people appreciate what we are doing to make Amdocs a fantastic, rewarding place to work.”
Amdocs in Cyprus currently employs people from 32 different nationalities. Amdocs, itself, with 30,000 people on its global payroll, works with the world’s leading telecoms operators to accelerate their migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitise and automate their operations.
Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs saw revenue of $4.3 billion in the 2021 fiscal year.
To learn more about Amdocs:
- Visit the company website: amdocs.com
- Follow Amdocs on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube