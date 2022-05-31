May 31, 2022

Gynaecologist accused of lying about operation set to be taken to court

A 36-year-old Limassol gynaecologist is expected to appear before the district’s court on accusations that he lied about carrying out a hysterectomy on a 73-year-old patient, and seeking to defraud the health system.

The case emerged last September and is centred on allegations made by the elderly patient, who said that fraudulent operations were carried out.

Close to eight months after the allegations came to light, it is understood that the attorney general has instructed criminal proceedings be brought against the accused in the coming days, which include further claims such as tampering with evidence, impeding police operations and forging documents.

Daily Phileleftheros reported that police investigations had wrapped up months ago, but that there were delays in the procedure as a doctor with expertise in the specific area was required to offer further assistance.

The case was reported to the police on September 8 by a 73-year-old woman who claimed the had last year diagnosed that she needed a hysterectomy.

The woman said she was admitted to a medical centre in Limassol for surgery in November 2020.

The surgery’s cost was estimated at €3,900 and, after the operation, the doctor submitted a relevant application to Gesy (general health system) for payment of her fee, police sources told the Cyprus Mail last September.

However, a few months later, while the 73-year-old was being treated in another private hospital for health issues, she was informed that she needed her uterus removed. The operation was carried out in May 2021 by a private doctor in Limassol, the same sources added.

When the patient contacted the first doctor about the operation, the suspect allegedly changed the Gesy entry, from a surgery removing the uterus to one removing the cervix, at a fee of €1,900.

 

