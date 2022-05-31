May 31, 2022

Medvedev knocked out by Cilic at Roland Garros

Croatia's Marin Cilic celebrates after winning his fourth round match against second seed Daniil Medvedev

Croatian Marin Cilic did not put a foot wrong as he crushed world number two Daniil Medvedev 6-2 6-3 6-2 in a lopsided contest on Monday to return to the French Open quarter-finals after a gap of four years.

The 2014 U.S. Open champion, who was ranked third in 2018, dominated proceedings from the start and finished off the contest in an hour and 45 minutes to reach the last eight stage on the Parisian clay for the third time in his career.

Russian Medvedev came into the match having won all three previous meetings against the 33-year-old Croatian, seeded 20th, but cut a sorry figure under the lights on Court Philippe Chatrier in their first clash on clay.

Cilic will next meet another Russian in seventh seed Andrey Rublev for a place in the semi-finals.

