July 31, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Limassol man sitting on his front porch witnesses his car being torched

By Staff Reporter
A 60-year-old Greek Cypriot businessman saw his car go up in flames in the early hours of Sunday when two men on a motorcycle rode up and set it alight, police said.

A 41-year-old Albanian is wanted in connection with the case. A former employee of the company, he reportedly had issues with the Limassol businessman.

According to police, at around 3am the 60-year-old was sitting on his front porch in Kato Polemidia when he saw two men ride up to his car on a motorcycle.

One got off the vehicle, doused the car with a flammable liquid and set it alight.

The two fled when he began approaching them and shouting at them to stop but they managed to ride off.

With the help of neighbour, the businessman managed to put out the fire before firefighters arrived. The car was damaged on the front end.

Police cordoned off the scene for investigations and were expected to issue a warrant for the Albanian suspect.

