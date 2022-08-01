Today’s Weather

August 1, 2022

A yellow alert is in place from midday to 5pm

On Monday the weather will be mostly sunny. Winds will be south-westly to westerly, weak to moderate, 3 to 4 Beaufort and variable on the southern coast, up to strong 5 Beaufort. The sea will be a slightly rough.

On Monday night the weather will be mostly clear, but in the early morning hours locally increased low clouds or even thin fog may develop. The winds will gradually become north-westerly to north-easterly and on the northern coast south-easterly, weak, 3 Beaufort and the sea will be somewhat rough. The temperature will drop to 21C inland, around 23C on the coast and 22C in the higher mountains.

A yellow weather warning is in place 11 am until 5 pm and the public is urged to take appropriate precautions.

On Tuesday the weather will be mostly sunny. The winds will initially be variable, weak, 3 Beaufort becoming south-westerly to westerly in the afternoon, weak to moderate, 3 to 4 Beaufort and variable on the southern coast, up to strong, 5 Beaufort. The sea will be a slightly rough. Temperatures will rise to 40C in the interior, to 32C on the western coasts, 35C on the rest of the coasts and 33C in the higher mountains.

On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday the weather will remain mainly clear and warm. The temperature is not expected to change appreciably to remain slightly above average for the season.

