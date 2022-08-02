Opposition blasts uncaring government over foreclosures

Opposition deputies, lashed out against the government’s commitment to the foreclosures law before rejecting the president’s referral of the three bills they had passed last month.
Akel deputy, Aristos Damianou criticised the government for being insensitive to the challenges faced by ordinary people and accused it of living in a ‘glass tower’.
After declaring that Akel was seeking the protection of citizens from expensiveness, he accused it of showing callousness on the issue of foreclosures. “We are fed up of declarations and what is need, at long last is a balance between borrowers and the super-privileges of the banks,” he said.
“All this would end with a truly progressive government,” he said, engaging in a little election campaigning.
Savia Orphanidou of Disy, which did not reject the referrals, warned of the dangers populism and that Cyprus’ credibility was at stake. She reminded opposition deputies that €350m had been spent by the government on measures to help consumers deal with higher prices.
Finance committee chairwoman and Diko deputy, Christiana Erotokritou, said there had been an attempt to give an electoral character to the bill suspending the foreclosures law for three months.
This would have been a “temporary respite” for borrowers, she said, adding, in a clear dig at the government, that she would have expected a “little humility” from all those who care about the people, “while giving money to big businessmen.”
Her Diko colleague, Chrysanthos Savvides, was more scathing, claiming the haircut of 2013 was continuing, also attributing blame to the governor of the Central Bank.
Edek MP Elias Myrianthous claimed we were experiencing these problems for years now, with some citing European directives and legislation. As regards foreclosures, “we have not seen the provisions of European legislation being implements because some people wish to serve other interests,” he concluded.
Elsewhere, Dipa MP Alekos Tryfonides called for a more targeted suspension of foreclosures until October 31, questioning whether the economy really would be greatly impacted by such a move.