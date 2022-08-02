August 2, 2022

Project to test water at Ayia Napa marina

The Cyprus Marine Environment Protection Association (Cymepa) and the Bank of Cyprus have teamed up to test and analyse the waters in and around the Ayia Napa marina.

They presented the pilot programme to Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis, with their project focusing on securing real-time data on the water quality.

They praised the programme as a means to build a database which will be the foundation for further studies which will also help assist in monitoring and detecting potential water quality issues.

Their announcement on Wednesday detailed that it will provide them with a tool which can be used for early corrective interventions to protect the marine environment.

The programme will be implemented by the Emerge research group from the Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak), in cooperation with Cymepa and the Ayia Napa marina.

Elli Ioannidou, manager of the Bank of Cyprus’ corporate responsibility unit, and Michalis Ierides, secretary general of Cymepa, attended the event.

