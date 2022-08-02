August 2, 2022

Yellow weather warning issued again

The Met Office issued a new yellow weather alert over extreme high temperatures, from 11am to 3pm Wednesday.

According to the warning, the temperature in the higher mountains is expected to reach 32C, which poses a high risk for forest fires.

Winds are expected to gradually pick up on Tuesday night, particularly along the coast, with some fog forming in the early hours and the temperature falling to 22C inland, around 24C in the southern and western coasts and 23C in the rest of the island.

On Wednesday, temperatures are expected to remain in the 30s for the whole island, reaching 39C inland, 34C on the southern and eastern coastal areas, to 35C in the northern coast and 32C in the western coast and mountains.

Fair weather is expected over the weekend with no dramatic rise in temperatures, which are expected to remain above average for the time of year.

