Chinese Community in Cyprus strongly opposes US House Speaker Pelosi’s visit to China’s Taiwan region

Statement of the Chinese Community in Cyprus:
On behalf of the Chinese Community in Cyprus, we express our firm opposition to and strong condemnation on the recent visit to Taiwan by Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi! There is but one China in the world, Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory, and the Government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China. This is the core content of the one-China principle, which has become a universal consensus of the international community and a basic norm governing international relations. As US House Speaker and the second in US Presidential line of succession, Nancy Pelosi insisted on visiting Taiwan in disregard of China’s repeated warnings. This is a serious violation of the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-US joint communiqués. It has a severe impact on the political foundation of China-US relations, and seriously infringes upon China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. It severely hurts the feelings of the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation across the world, including the Chinese community in Cyprus. We express our strong indignation and condemnation on it!
The Chinese Community in Cyprus always places the noble cause of national reunification and national rejuvenation close to their hearts, and firmly supports the position and actions of the Chinese Government in safeguarding national dignity, sovereignty, territorial integrity and national unity. We firmly support the Chinese Government’s resolute response and strong countermeasures to Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. We urge the US side to immediately stop playing the “Taiwan card” in order to use Taiwan to contain China, stop sending wrong signals to the “Taiwan independence” separatist forces, stop the vicious acts of infringing upon China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and faithfully implement “five noes” commitment made by the US President Joe Biden (i.e. not seek a “new Cold War”; not seek to change China’s system; the revitalization of its alliances is not against China; not support “Taiwan independence”; not look for conflict with China), properly handle the Taiwan issue, to uphold the bigger interests of China-US relations as well as peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.
China’s reunification is an irresistible historical trend. The attempts of external forces or “Taiwan independence” separatist forces to split Taiwan from the motherland are doomed to failure! The Chinese Community in Cyprus will stand firm in unity with our motherland, and continue to pool strength for the complete reunification of China and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, together with Chinese compatriots all over the world!
Chinese Friendship Association Cyprus
Cyprus Chinese Home Association
Cyprus-China Friendship Association
Cyprus Guangdong Association of Commerce
Cyprus-Chinese Commercial Association
Chinese International Investor Association Cyprus
Cyprus-China Art, Culture & Education Center
Home in Cyprus
Cyprus-China Cultural & Communication Association
Pancypian Overseas Chinese Association