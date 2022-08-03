August 3, 2022

Nine years for man accused of sexual abuse of minor

Nicosia criminal court on Wednesday imposed concurrent prison sentences of more than nine years on a man accused and found guilty on all seven charges of sexual abuse of a minor.

The offences were committed between September 2019 and March 2020. The procedure was carried out behind closed doors due to the nature and age of the victim.

The court noted that he clearly abused his position “when, instead being of a protector and a godfather, he by his repeated actions satisfied his sick appetites, a real nightmare.”

The court also issued a decree to refer the accused to the Supervisory Authority, Cyprus News Agency (CNA) reported.

According to an announcement by the island’s Legal Service, persons convicted of sexual offences against minors are referred to the Supervisory Authority and the purpose of the authority is to evaluate the convicted and reintegrate them into society.

Furthermore, an order was issued by the court prohibiting the defendant from being employed in places where children are or frequented, for a period of 10 years from the date of his release from prison.

“The increasing trend in the commission of offences of this nature is not only recognised by the case law but arises in practice from the volume of cases that are put before the courts on a daily basis. This harsh reality calls for deterrent penalties and makes the strict treatment of offenders imperative. Deterrence has two parameters, preventing the offender himself from repeating the crime in the future and preventing third parties from committing similar or similar crimes,” the court said.

 

