August 4, 2022

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCryptocurrenciesInternational

EU securities watchdog to arm itself with crypto data

By Reuters News Service04
cryptoverse bitcoin metaverse bitcoin btc

The European Union’s securities watchdog has begun preparations for increased scrutiny of crypto transactions after the bloc agreed groundbreaking rules to regulate what it called a “Wild West” sector, a public tender document showed.

While cryptoasset firms will be licensed by national regulators in the 27-country bloc, the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) will monitor the bigger players.

ESMA put out a public procurement request on Tuesday to suppliers of trading data on crypto transactions, including spot trades and derivatives.

It excludes transactions from blockchain or the distributed ledger technology which underpins cryptocurrencies like bitcoin.

“The coverage should encompass all major exchanges and crypto assets so that it provides a fair representation of the crypto market landscape,” ESMA said in its notice.

Regulators use transactions data to spot abuses in markets, find out who is on each side of a transaction, and look for risky build ups of positions which could undermine orderly markets.

“Data should be available with daily frequency and include access to order books where to see spreads and liquidity across exchanges and trading pairs (in fiat and crypto),” it said.

The contract is worth a maximum of 100,000 euros.

Related Posts

Maersk sees weaker demand for shipping containers this year

Reuters News Service

UN chief urges tax on ‘grotesque greed’ of oil, gas companies

Reuters News Service

Russian services sector records fastest output growth in over a year

Reuters News Service

German exports surge to record level in June, outlook still gloomy

Reuters News Service

A must know for Amazon stock investors

CM Guest Columnist

Saudi Arabia sets up investment promotion agency

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign