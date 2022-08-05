August 5, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Workman found dead buried under collapsed soil

By Gina Agapiou00
ditch

A 38-year-old workman died on Friday at an earthworks location in Lakatamia, police said on Friday.

Andreas Savva, from Lythrodontas, was found in a two-metre ditch where it appears the ground gave way and buried the man under soil.

Police said it remains unclear whether the workman fell into the ditch or was carrying out work related to land surveying there.

His body was recovered by firefighters.

Related Posts

Man arrested for cannabis possession

Gina Agapiou

Sea kayaking at magic hour

Eleni Philippou

Labourer, 38, killed in work accident

Sarah Ktisti

Improving life for the elderly

Gina Agapiou

Recipes with Farrah Shammas

CM Guest Columnist

Stigmatisation of gay community over monkeypox counterproductive

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign