August 8, 2022

Cyprus Mail
British-Born Australian singer Olivia Newton-John dies at 73

By Reuters News Service04
British-Born Australian singer and actress Olivia Newton-John died on Monday at the age of 73, according to a post on her Instagram account.

“Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends,” the social media post said.

