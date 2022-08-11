August 11, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Candidate Christodoulides ducks out of TV debates, accused of ‘hiding’  

By Elias Hazou01
nikos
Former foreign minister Nikos Christodoulides

Presidential candidate Nikos Christodoulides has apparently thrown a spanner in the works, spoiling the scheduling of the round of televised debates planned for September.

In a statement on Thursday, state broadcaster CyBC said that Akel-backed Andreas Mavroyiannis recently informed them he would not attend a debate scheduled for September 8, as he would be abroad at the time.

Following this notice, on Tuesday CyBC sent out a revised schedule to all the candidates. The next day, they got a response from Christodoulides’ election staff, who said Christodoulides would be campaigning across the island throughout September and would not attend any of the debates that month.

The CyBC also noted that, prior to this, all the candidates had agreed to take part in debates.

As such, the new schedule for the televised debates is as follows:

September 1: Averof Neophytou, Giorgos Colocassides, Marios Eliades.

September 8: Neophytou, Christos Christos,  Christodoulos Protopapas.

September 15: Mavroyiannis; Constantinos Christofides, Achilleas Demetriades.

September 22: Neophytou, Mavroyiannis, Christou.

Christodoulides’ decision angered his rivals, who accused him of ‘hiding’.

In a written statement, Disy’s Neophytou said of Christodoulides that “he is trying to evade his obligations to engage in democratic dialogue, by cancelling all his participations in the televised debates.

“Is this part of the ‘new political ethos’ that he has been preaching?”

Related Posts

Defence minister in Israel to discuss bilateral relations

Christodoulos Mavroudis

Dali does not want to be held hostage to row over asphalt plants

Anna Savva

A summit on everything business and tech

Eleni Philippou

EU chief ‘shares concerns about Turkey’s illegal actions in Varosha’

Anna Savva

Demonstrators protest outside AG’s office over hybrid cat’s death

Christodoulos Mavroudis

Escape on a creative writing retreat

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign