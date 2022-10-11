Juve beaten in Israel, City go through

Juventus slumped to a 2-0 defeat against a Maccabi Haifa side who won their first Champions League game for 20 years as Omer Atzili’s double helped the Israelis to a famous victory at a rocking Sammy Ofer Stadium on Tuesday.

The result leaves third-placed Juve’s chances of qualifying for the knockout stages hanging by a thread with the top two teams in Group H — Paris St Germain and Benfica — four points ahead before they play each other later on Tuesday.

Juve had never lost three of their first four matches in the group stage before but the win was well deserved for a buzzing Haifa team that played with a lot of energy — a stark contrast to the Italians who were second best.

Although the loss puts more pressure on Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri, with his side also struggling in Serie A where they are eighth, the club’s president Andrea Agnelli said the coach’s job was not under threat.

“Today is a difficult evening … I feel ashamed for what is happening, I am angry,” Agnelli told Sky Sport.

“Allegri will stay at least until the end of the season… It’s not the coach’s fault that we can’t even make a tackle. In this kind of situation you can’t blame one single person, it’s the whole group.”

Haifa had the perfect start, taking the lead in the seventh minute when winger Atzili headed home Pierre Cornud’s cross, which left Juve goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny scrambling on the goal line as he failed to keep the ball out.

Five minutes later Tjaronn Chery’s free kick came off the bar before Szczesny was forced into another diving save from long range as the visitors struggled to impose themselves on a team they beat 3-1 in the reverse fixture.

Juve’s worries were compounded when they lost Angel Di Maria to injury yet again, with the Argentine winger clutching his hamstring before the half-hour mark before his withdrawal.

The home side continued to pile the pressure on and it paid off just before halftime when Atzili doubled the lead with a stinging strike to Szczesny’s near post which the Polish keeper got a hand to but could not keep out.

Juventus had their chances but were denied time and again in the final third while Maccabi’s American keeper Josh Cohen made a couple of fine saves to keep a clean sheet.

Dortmund draw 1-1 with Sevilla, Man City go through

Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham came to the rescue to earn a 1-1 draw against visitors Sevilla in their Champions League Group G match on Tuesday that sent Manchester City through to the next round and made the Germans wait longer to qualify.

Sevilla’s Ivan Rakitic fired over the bar in the 12th minute but he turned provider and delivered a perfect assist six minutes later, floating a free kick into the box for Tanguy Nianzou to power in a header.

The hosts, needing a win to secure their spot in the next round, took the fight to Sevilla, under new coach Jorge Sampaoli, and levelled in the 35th through in-form Bellingham.

The England international, who has now scored in each of Dortmund’s four group matches, volleyed home from a well-executed move down the right wing.

The result means City, top on 10 points after their 0-0 draw at FC Copenhagen, are certain of a top two finish with two rounds of matches remaining.

Dortmund, second on seven points, will look to seal their spot in the knockout stage when they host City on Oct. 25. Sevilla, in third spot on two points, still have a slim chance of reaching the last 16.