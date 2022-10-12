October 13, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Series of football violence arrests

By Gina Agapiou0112
File Photo

Police on Wednesday said they have arrested or charged in writing eight people for various incidents in four different football matches this month as more suspects are wanted.

In total, officers arrested 19 individuals for incidents that occurred in nine matches since the beginning of the new season this August until yesterday, police have announced.

Several cases are currently under investigation, police said, noting that five persons have already been sentenced by the court which issued eight orders of exclusions from sports venues.

This month, a 16-year-old boy and a 27-year-old man were charged in writing with offences relating to violence in sports, causing malicious damage to property and causing nuisance in a public space. The offences were committed shortly before the end of the Aek-Anorthosi football match on October 1.

Two more persons, whose photo and details were published on the police’s website, remain wanted for the case.

During the Apoel-Karmiotissa football match on October 7, police arrested two persons, aged 34 and 46, for assault and for refusing to leave the stadium. The 34-year-old is also being investigated for carrying a dangerous instrument in the stadium. Police have applied for exclusion orders which the court will decide on Thursday.

Two more people, aged 16 and 25, were charged in writing with violence in sports following incidents at the end of the Ayia Napa sports club-Omonia 29M on October 8. Another eight persons remain wanted.

Police also arrested two men, aged 19 and 22 after violent incidents at the Anorthosi-Apollon football match on October 10. Separate court cases have been filed against the two.

Meanwhile, a 51-year-old man was arrested for insulting behaviour during the Aek-Nea Salamina football match on Tuesday. Another three men, aged 20, 31, and two 33-year-olds were charged in writing for episodes that took place before and after the match.

The younger man was issued an exclusion order from sport stadiums and his case was set for a hearing on November 3 this year.

Related Posts

President inaugurates park for children with disabilities

Staff Reporter

Doctors suspended over teen’s death (Updated)

Gina Agapiou

Nine out of ten businesses say digital transformation important for growth

Staff Reporter

Four arrested for people trafficking

Gina Agapiou

Education ministry organises poetry workshops for schools

Gina Agapiou

All-Armenian piano recital presents Anahit Chaushyan

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign