October 13, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

22yo arrested for traffic offences with knife

By Staff Reporter0175
Police Car2

A 22-year-old man was arrested for carrying a knife during traffic checks in Paphos, police said on Thursday.

The man was caught driving without MOT and insurance around 8.35 on Wednesday in Paphos. Officers signalled him to stop, but instead, the young man started driving recklessly in an attempt to escape.

As a result, he crashed into a pavement and was arrested for traffic offences.

Then, a knife with a sharp edge was found in the car.

