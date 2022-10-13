October 13, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Body found outside Limassol hospital

By Gina Agapiou09
Limassol general hospital

A body in advanced state of decomposition was found outside the Limassol general hospital early on Thursday.

Limassol police spokesman Lefteris Kyriacou told the Cyprus Mail the body was found around 11am at the northern part of the hospital where the helipad is located.

The body “is in advanced state of decomposition”, Kyriacou said.

Authorities immediately rushed to the scene for examinations.

The body was discovered by workers who were carrying out cleaning works at the helipad, the spokesman added.

Related Posts

‘Proudest moment’, bases policeman who attended queen’s funeral

Nick Theodoulou

Restaurant review: Stou Nikola

Andreas Nichola

Turkish Cypriots will be allowed to attend Fenerbahce game

Jonathan Shkurko

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Local film Clementine in cinemas

Eleni Philippou

Cyprus may consider transferring weapons to Ukraine, government says (Updated)

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign