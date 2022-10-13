October 13, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

‘Proudest moment’, bases policeman who attended queen’s funeral

By Nick Theodoulou00
queen's funeral
SBA police sergeant Andreas Constantinou

A police sergeant from the British bases has said that he was honoured to have been nominated to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, posted at Buckingham Palace on the day.

SBA police sergeant Andreas Constantinou, a 20-year veteran of the force, said that being entrusted with the heavy but honourable duty was one of the proudest moments of his service.

“One of the moments I will never forget is when the two minutes silence to pay respect to the queen started, I closed my eyes for a few seconds and even though in front of me there were thousands of people, it was so quiet that I was feeling I was alone in my room,” he explained.

Constantinou’s role in the ceremony, an event watched by about five billion people worldwide, gave him goosebumps after hearing the reaction from his wife and children.

“It was a once in a lifetime experience attending and being part of the funeral of this great leader and I am so grateful for the trust shown in me.”

Constantinou explained how the preparations were carried out lightning fast as it all took place on short notice, with his day beginning at 4am on September 19, when he was collected by a Metropolitan police officer who took him for a briefing.

“No words can describe the feelings of taking part as I had so many feelings passing through me. I was feeling sad for the great leader, happy and honoured for being part of that historical event and responsible as a representative of SBA police,” he said.

“I think it’s one of the proudest moments in my service, not only because the SBA police trusted me with this heavy but honourable duty and the trust and respect officers showed me whilst there, it was also for living and feeling the respect and love the people had for Her Majesty.”

 

 

