October 14, 2022

Cyprus Mail
A minute withLife & Style

A minute with Sophia Patsalides Performer/Singer/Songwriter

By CM Guest Columnist043
Where do you live?
Between London and Cyprus, and with my family

What did you have for breakfast?
Yoghurt with banana, honey, almonds and cereal

Describe your perfect day
Being in nature, enjoying a nice meal with family and friends

Best book ever read?
How To Be Here by Rob Bell

Best childhood memory?
Making up dance routines with my sister and performing them to my parents or singing with my sister in the car on long rides, pretending to be ‘the radio’. Spending time with my grandparents!

What is always in your fridge?
Water, milk and almonds

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?
Lose It All by Sam Tomkins and Stephen Sondheim

What’s your spirit animal?
It’s an insect, a butterfly, as the journey it goes through is inspiring

What are you most proud of?
My songs

What movie scene has really stayed with you?
The last scene of Notting Hill

If you could time travel when/where would you go?
Ancient Greece!

What is your greatest fear?
Having a lot of fears

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?
What do you mean, I’m not 18 anymore?!

If the world is ending in 24 hours, what would you do?
Spend the day with my loved ones!

