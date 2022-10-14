October 14, 2022

Coronavirus: Two people die as 2,759 new cases found

Two deaths from Covid and 2,759 new cases were recorded over the past week, the health ministry announced on Friday.

The deaths referred to a woman aged 89 and an 84-year-old man. This brings the total number of deaths on the island due to Covid to 1,189.

A further 53 people are in hospital being treated for Covid.

Seven people are in serious condition, three intubated and four in high-dependency unit.

The ministry also said that 66,500 tests were carried out, among which 2,759 cases were found, bringing the total number of cases identified since the start of the pandemic to 593,542.

Out of 2,207 PCR tests, 184 cases were found, and out of 64,293 rapid tests 2,575 cases were found.

 

