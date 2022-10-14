October 14, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Police investigating rape of minor, 233 cases in 2022

By Sarah Ktisti00
Limassol court

Police in Limassol are investigating a case of rape of a minor.

Police spokesman Christos Andreou said that a man has been arrested for the case which is being investigated and has been registered before the Court.

Similar complaints are investigated on an ongoing basis, Andreou added, without being made public. During 2022 two hundred and thirty-three complaints of sexual abuse were received by authorities.

