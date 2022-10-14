October 14, 2022

SBA police hand over man arrested for possession of 22 kilos of cannabis

A 41-year-old man, arrested by sovereign base police was handed over to local police on Friday to face justice for illegal possession of 22kg of cannabis.

The man was arrested on British bases territory by SBA police on October 7, when 6kg of cannabis were found in his possession.

SBA police subsequently requested the assistance of local police to conduct a search of an apartment in Limassol. During the search, the drug squad (Ykan) located and seized two suitcases containing cannabis, weighing approximately 16kg.

Following a hearing at the British bases, it was decided to hand over the 41-year-old to Cyprus police for further investigation of the case. The man was arrested under a court warrant on Friday afternoon and detained to facilitate investigations.

