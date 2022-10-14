October 14, 2022

Two arrested for attacking police officer

By Nikolaos Prakas00
arrest

Two men have been arrested in Limassol for attacking two police officers after authorities tried to fine them, police said on Friday.

According to police, the two men were stopped by the officers while driving electric scooters on Makarios Avenue at 8:30pm on Thursday.

When police said that they had to fine them, the two men started to argue with the officer. A second officer was called in to help.

Police then determined that the men had no IDs on them. When the officers tried to arrest them, the two men started to hit the officers.

The men were eventually arrested, and after verifying their details police determined that on is a 22-year-old Nicosia resident and the other a 25-year-old Limassol resident.

The officers went to Limassol general hospital, where the doctors said that they had bruises and marks on different parts of their body.

The officers were treated and released.

The two suspects are expected in court for the case to be registered.

 

