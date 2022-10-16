October 16, 2022

Cyprus Mail
World

Turkish authorities not involved with migrants at Greek border -deputy minister

By Reuters News Service00
file photo: a small inflatable boat carrying migrants from afghanistan is towed by rescuers of the refugee rescue ngo, near skala sikamias, on the island of lesbos
File photo of a small inflatable boat carrying migrants from Afghanistan is towed by rescuers of the Refugee Rescue NGO, near Skala Sikamias, on the island of Lesbos, Greece

Turkey denied involvement in an incident where Greece found 92 illegal migrants close to its northern border with Turkey, Turkish Deputy Interior Minister Ismail Catakli said late on Saturday.

“As you couldn’t find one single case of a human rights violation by Turkey, you just seek to expose the image of your own cruelty as if Turkey did it,” Catakli said on Twitter replying to a tweet by Notis Mitarachi, Greek Minister of Migration.

Greek police said on Saturday that they have rescued a group of 92 migrants who were discovered naked and believed to have crossed into Greek territory from Turkey illegally.

Catakli also called on Greece to stop “manipulation and dishonesty”.

Greece’s Citizen Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos said on Sunday that migrants’ accounts suggested that they have been taken to Greece by the Turkish military police.

“One would expect a working explanation from the Turkish government’s side,” he told a Greek television station.

Greece has urged Turkey to respect a 2016 deal with the European Union in which Ankara agreed to contain the flow of migrants to Europe in exchange for billions of euros in aid.

Turkey says it has strengthened measures to prevent people smuggling.

Athens will soon extend a 40-kilometres fence along its northern border with Turkey to prevent migrants from entering the country, Theodorikakos said.

Related Posts

Gunmen kill 11 at Russian army base in new blow to Moscow’s Ukraine campaign

Reuters News Service

UK finance minister Hunt vows to win back financial market trust

Andria Kades

Biden knocks Truss economic plan, says not concerned about dollar strength

Reuters News Service

Donetsk’s city administration building hit by shelling – Russian-backed officials

Reuters News Service

China’s Xi talks up security, reiterates COVID stance as congress opens

Reuters News Service

Iran prison fire kills four, injures 61 as protests persist (Update 2)

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign