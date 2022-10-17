October 17, 2022

Cyprus Mail
RussiaUkraineWorld

Central district in Kiev hit by kamikaze drones

By Reuters News Service00
residential building damaged by a russian missile strike, in kyiv
File photo

 The central Shevchenkivskyi district of Ukraine‘s capital was rocked by blasts early on Monday for the second time in a week, with Mayor Vitalii Klitshchko saying several residential buildings were damaged.

“Rescuers are on the site,” Klitshchko said on the Telegram messaging service, adding that as a result of what he said was a drone attack, a fire also broke out in a non-residential building.

There was no immediate information on casualties.

Shevchenkivskiy district, a busy hub with universities, student bars and restaurants, was hit by several explosions on Monday last week when Russia ordered the biggest aerial offensive against Ukrainian cities in retaliation for a blast on a bridge linking mainland Russia to Crimea.

Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian president’s staff, said the attacks were carried out with so-called suicide drones.

“Russians think this will help them, but such actions are just their convulsions,” Yermak said on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukraine has reported a spate of Russian attacks with Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones in recent weeks. Iran denies supplying the drones to Russia, while the Kremlin has not commented.

Russia denies targeting civilians in what it calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Related Posts

Microsoft says Ukraine, Poland targetted with novel ransomware attack

Reuters News Service

Turkish authorities not involved with migrants at Greek border -deputy minister

Reuters News Service

Gunmen kill 11 at Russian army base in new blow to Moscow’s Ukraine campaign

Reuters News Service

UK finance minister Hunt vows to win back financial market trust

Reuters News Service

Biden knocks Truss economic plan, says not concerned about dollar strength

Reuters News Service

Donetsk’s city administration building hit by shelling – Russian-backed officials

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign