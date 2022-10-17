October 17, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Dams more than two thirds full

By Nikolaos Prakas06
Dams across Cyprus are at more than two thirds capacity, according to the latest results from the waterboard published on Monday presenting statistics from October 1.

But according to the Kitasweather, in just the last three days a total of 0.409 cubic metres of water have fallen into Cyprus’ dams.

The island has been affected by severe storms, with the weather system expected to last until Thursday, according to the meteorological service.

Kitasweather reported that since the start of the month 0.425 cubic metres of water have fallen into the dams.

According to the waterboard results, the total capacity of dams is at 69.8 per cent in comparison to October 2021, where the capacity was recorded at 52.2 per cent.

Kitasweather said that with the rain expected to continue, the flow into the dams should reach one cubic metre.

The highest recorded inflow to the dams was in October 2016, when 2.566 cubic metres filled the dams.

 

