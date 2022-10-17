October 17, 2022

Double cab hit by rockslide, driver unhurt

A double-cabin vehicle was crushed by a massive rock that fell down the hillside on the Arakapas-Sykopetra road on Monday morning.

Fortunately, the driver of the car, a road worker who was in the area to place guard rails on the street, only suffered minor injuries.

According to a police statement, the incident occurred at around 6.45am, when, due to the persistent rain in the area throughout the weekend, there was a rockslide, with one dislodged boulder ending up on the vehicle’s roof.

The road was immediately closed. Moreover, police announced that works in the area where the incident occurred will continue until November 6 and that motorists will have to use diversions.

Limassol district administration head Marios Alexandrou told the Cyprus News Agency that the decision to close the road was the correct one.

“What if the rock fell on a school bus? We need to take all necessary measures to ensure that incidents such as the one that took place on Monday do not happen again,” he said.

Alexandrou added that strong winds over the weekend created several problems in the nearby village of Vouni, with the fire service having to intervene to clear the roads on different occasions.

 

